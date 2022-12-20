Huntsville public school evacuated due to boiler issues, fire chief says

Students and staff at a Huntsville elementary school were evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported in the building.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) posted to Twitter the smoke stemmed from a boiler issue at V.R. Greer Memorial Public School.

"Everyone is safe," the school board noted, adding parents would receive further information via email.

As a precaution, the students were evacuated in their winter gear to the playground while crews from two fire stations attended to the situation.

The board says students were able to warm up in portables.

A partial power outage at the school was unrelated to the boiler issue, the board noted.

Chief Gary Monahan said the smoke had since cleared, and the school board's maintenance department was notified of the issue.

All 260 students have since been picked up by their parents.

The board says a water pump issue affected the boiler, adding it's waiting for an update to decide whether the school will open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, TLDSB said the holiday concert scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled.