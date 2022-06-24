Huntsville OPP seeks suspects in vehicle theft and attempted break and enter

Officers in Muskoka hope to identify two people accused of vehicle theft and attempted break and enter.

Provincial police say a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was stolen from an address on Southdale Drive sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

They say the vehicle was used in an attempted break-in at a business on South Mary Street in Port Sydney overnight.

Two suspects tried to get into the locked business before police say they threw a rock through the front window and took off.

Anyone with home security video footage or dash cam video of the incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122.