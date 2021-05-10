Advertisement
Huntsville OPP seek suspect in connection to rock throwing incident
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 4:34PM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect that allegedly damaged vehicles at an area car dealership.
According to Huntsville OPP, someone threw a rock at parked vehicles at the Hyundai of Muskoka on King William Street and Cann Street on Mon. May 3, at approximately 11 p.m.
Police are now searching for a suspect who was described as:
- Wearing blue jeans
- Wearing a dark coat with a red hood covering
- Carrying a dark backpack slung over both shoulders
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5511. You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.
RELATED IMAGES