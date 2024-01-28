BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huntsville OPP searching for suspects wanted in connection to string of break-and-enters

    Suspects 1 and 2 are pictured here in this photo (supplied). Suspects 1 and 2 are pictured here in this photo (supplied).
    Police in Huntsville are searching for multiple people believed to be connected to three break-and-enters at area businesses.

    On Jan. 16, police say a man broke into a restaurant located near the Yonge Street North and Main Street West intersection at around 12:30 a.m., stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and several chocolate bars.

    The suspect wore a brown work-style jacket and a green reusable shopping bag.

    On Jan. 18, police say two suspects wearing dark clothing broke into another restaurant on Main Street East and John Street at around 3:15 a.m.

    Then, according to investigators, a second restaurant on Main Street East was broken into by two suspects just before 4 a.m., where an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

    Suspect 1 is described as wearing large, bulky winter boots, blue jeans and a bulky dark green or grey winter jacket with the hood up.

    Suspect 2 appeared to be wearing a red and black plaid jacket.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.  

