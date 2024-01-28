Huntsville OPP searching for suspects wanted in connection to string of break-and-enters

Police in Huntsville are searching for multiple people believed to be connected to three break-and-enters at area businesses.

On Jan. 16, police say a man broke into a restaurant located near the Yonge Street North and Main Street West intersection at around 12:30 a.m., stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and several chocolate bars.

The suspect wore a brown work-style jacket and a green reusable shopping bag.

On Jan. 18, police say two suspects wearing dark clothing broke into another restaurant on Main Street East and John Street at around 3:15 a.m.

Then, according to investigators, a second restaurant on Main Street East was broken into by two suspects just before 4 a.m., where an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Suspect 1 is described as wearing large, bulky winter boots, blue jeans and a bulky dark green or grey winter jacket with the hood up.

Suspect 2 appeared to be wearing a red and black plaid jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.