Huntsville, Ont., collision leads to drinking and driving charge

OPP arrested and charged a man with drinking and driving after a collision on Highway 141 in Huntsville, Ont., on Monday.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 141 near Old Muskoka Road.

Following an investigation, Huntsville OPP says the 48-year-old driver was arrested and charged with several impaired driving offences.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on May 31.