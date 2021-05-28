BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a Huntsville man received a hefty fine for not complying with the Quarantine Act after returning to Canada.

Huntsville provincial police say an officer did a compliance check at the accused's house and found he wasn't at home but rather out in the community.

The federal government requires individuals to quarantine for 14 days after entering Canada and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Travellers aren't permitted to leave the place of quarantine and must head straight there upon arrival in the country.

At this time, even individuals who are vaccinated must quarantine if re-entering Canada.

The Huntsville man was fined $3,755 for failing to comply with an order.

Police did not say where the accused had travelled before returning to Canada.