BARRIE, ONT. -- A Huntsville man faces several charges after a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.

The OPP says it received a tip late last month about a minor having intimate contact with a man.

The 49-year-old suspect is charged with three counts of luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.

Police urge anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the Huntsville OPP Crime Unit at 705-789-5551 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.