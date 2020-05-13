BARRIE -- A Huntsville man accused of attempting to run from police during a traffic stop has been charged with multiple offences.

Provincial police say officers tried to stop a pickup truck that was travelling west on Highway 60 in Hidden Valley in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The OPP claims the truck kept on driving, and when it eventually stopped, police say the driver took off running.

Officers were able to arrest the 53-year-old man.

The driver of this stolen vehicle fled. As a result of some great police work by #HvillOPP he was quickly located and arrested. Upon further investigation, male is facing 11 criminal charges. #knownoffender #over20chargesin2020 #heldincustody #CharliePlatoon #notinOURtown ^do pic.twitter.com/STmCcsz4zv — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 12, 2020

He faces nearly a dozen charges, including flight from police, vehicle theft, mischief, possessing break-in instruments, among various others.