Huntsville man, 64, arrested amid allegations of sex crimes in 1981

A 64-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and charged with sex crimes allegedly committed four decades ago.

Ontario police say they were made aware last month of a historical sexual assault that occurred in 1981 in the Town of Huntsville, sparking an investigation.

Police note a sexual offence can be reported no matter how long ago it happened, and charges could be laid.

Police charged the accused with three counts of indecent assault on a female.

He was released from police custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court next month.

Police did not release any further information on the alleged assault, but encourage any other potential victims to come forward.

Sexual assaults can be reported to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.

Provincial police partnered with agencies to help offer support and report a sexual offence. Ontario 211 provides information on and referrals to Ontario's community, social, health-related and government services.