Huntsville house fire claims life of one, four others escape
A firefighter is pictured standing in a heap of charred wood following a fatal house fire in Huntsville, Ont. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 6:58PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 12:05PM EDT
A house fire in Huntsville over the weekend claimed the life of a 46-year-old man.
Emergency crews responded to the call at approximately 9:35 Saturday night on South Lancelot Road.
According to police, four family members escaped the flames. They were taken to hospital and later released.
It took crews more than six hours to extinguish the blaze.
Officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown, but they say it is not suspicious.
Both the Ontario Fire Marshals Office and the OPP are investigating.
Damage is estimated at $350,000.