A house fire in Huntsville over the weekend claimed the life of a 46-year-old man.

Emergency crews responded to the call at approximately 9:35 Saturday night on South Lancelot Road.

According to police, four family members escaped the flames. They were taken to hospital and later released.

It took crews more than six hours to extinguish the blaze.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown, but they say it is not suspicious.

Both the Ontario Fire Marshals Office and the OPP are investigating.

Damage is estimated at $350,000.