BARRIE, ONT. -- Firefighters battled freezing temperatures and a massive blaze in Huntsville Tuesday night as flames shot in high into the night sky.

When crews from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department arrived, the house on Domtar Road was consumed by fire.

Tankers from Lake of Bays and Bracebridge were called in to help douse the blaze. Firefighters from Port Sydney also assisted.

Officials say a partial collapse made conditions too dangerous for firefighters, so an excavator was brought in to fight hot spots.

No one was injured.

The damage is estimated at $450,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.