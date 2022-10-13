Huntsville hospital closes wing due to COVID-19 outbreak

Visits to the East Wing of the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) have been suspended.

A unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Oct. 9, 2022.

“For safety, visiting restrictions are currently in place for East Wing at the Huntsville site, and we appreciate the community’s patience at this time,” said Cheryl Harrison, president and CEO.

However, Harrison said exceptions would be permitted in special circumstances, such as visits for essential caregivers and palliative end-of-life patients.

Testing of patients and staff is ongoing as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.