Huntsville grapples with cyber attack; municipal office closure extends to 2nd day
The Town of Huntsville's municipal office will be closed for a second day after a cybersecurity issue unfolded over the weekend.
The Town announced on Monday that it had to close the municipal office and library to the public due to the cyber attack.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
A team of experts has been called in to investigate how the online attack happened and the extent of it.
So far, it says no evidence suggests any sensitive data, including personal information, had been compromised.
"However, if this is discovered, the appropriate steps will be taken," the Town noted on its website on Tuesday.
The cybersecurity issue impacted some of the Town's systems and services, including municipal and council email addresses. As a result, the council's committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.
While Town Hall remains closed, March break camps and scheduled programming will continue this week at the Canada Summit Centre, the Algonquin Theatre and the library, which has reopened.
"The Town is committed to being as transparent as possible regarding this incident and its implications for our community. This type of incident takes time to investigate, and we would like to thank the community for their patience," the Town stated on its website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Ont. woman warns others after losing more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Suspected rooming house sparks complaints in Cambridge neighbourhood
Residents in Cambridge are calling on the city to clear up an overcrowded home alleged to be operating as a rooming house.
-
Three Waterloo Region homes ransacked while residents away on vacation
Waterloo regional police are looking into three recent break and enters that all happened while the residents were away on vacation.
-
Six Nations police conducting flyover today
A helicopter will be flying over Six Nations of the Grand River looking for stolen vehicles Tuesday.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Residents grateful firefighters prevented east-end garage blaze from spreading
Crews were called to the scene just after midnight on Tuesday for the blaze in a detached garage, including a pickup truck.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
Sarnia police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for what they call a random attack. Police say the unprovoked assault happened on Talford Street near Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
London police launch new program to cut down on car thefts
Police in London are launching a new program they say will cut down on car thefts. The provincial ministry of the solicitor general has provided a $900,000 grant to fund project safe auto.
Windsor
-
Attempted murder and arson charges laid after Chatham fire
Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, a tenant was removed from the building by first responders after being found unconscious with visibly injuries related to the fire.
-
Windsor police looking to identify four suspects
According to police, all of the people seen in the above photo have been caught on camera stealing from various locations in Windsor.
-
Charges laid after threats uttered in Chatham
A Chatham man is under arrest after police said he breached the terms of conditions he was under. Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on St. Clair Street for a threats investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. woman warns others after losing more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
-
Sudbury’s first private nurse practitioner clinic opens
The first private nurse practitioner clinic has opened in Greater Sudbury, bridging a gap for patients without a primary care provider and who are willing to pay for health-care services.
-
Second Ontario municipality reports cybersecurity incident within three weeks
The Town of Huntsville says its municipal office will remain closed for a second day today and some council meetings are being rescheduled as specialists investigate a cybersecurity incident.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Skiiers, snowboarders and tubers flocking to Timmins ski hill after snow hits
While the mild winter weather this season is seeing the closure of several activities in northeastern Ontario, one attraction in the region is having a busy march break after a helpful weekend snowfall.
-
Second Ontario municipality reports cybersecurity incident within three weeks
The Town of Huntsville says its municipal office will remain closed for a second day today and some council meetings are being rescheduled as specialists investigate a cybersecurity incident.
-
Northern health units remind parents to submit vaccine records
Health units in northern Ontario are reminding parents to keep their children’s immunization records up to date.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit concerned over rise in syphilis cases
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is asking residents to consider getting tested for syphilis, as the public health unit monitors a 'rise' in cases.
-
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
Montreal
-
Quebec to present 'restrained' budget amid economic stagnation
Quebec's finance minister says the budget he is expected to present will be 'restrained' amid what he describes as a provincial economy in stagnation.
-
Quebec Health Ministry advises parents to vaccinate against measles
Quebec's Health Ministry sent messages to school boards and service centres across the province this week after the number of confirmed measles cases hit 17.
-
Montreal to face Toronto in PWHL 'Duel at the Top' at Bell Centre on April 20
Montreal will take on Toronto at the Bell Centre on April 20, the Women's Professional Hockey League (PWHL) announced in a press release on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Second person dies after 'suspicious in nature' Mississauga house fire
Two people have now died and two others are injured following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
-
Toronto-area cop demoted after crashing car while impaired, reporting it stolen to other police service: tribunal
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car while drunk before reporting the vehicle as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval remains stagnant over last 3 months, poll suggests
Support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears to have remained steady over the last three months, however his approval ratings remain significantly lower than when he was re-elected in 2022.
Atlantic
-
SaltWire faces insolvency after lender files claim
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
-
Driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in Dartmouth crosswalk: police
Police say a motorist has been ticketed after a pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.
-
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Winnipeg
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
-
Former Manitoba PC MLA alleges she was groped, demoted
A former PC cabinet minister said she was sexually assaulted by a former MLA, and demoted after the alleged incident.
-
'Sometimes a tire will blow out': pothole claims on the rise in Manitoba
As an unseasonably warm winter comes to an end in Winnipeg, a familiar sight is present again on Winnipeg roads.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillors calling for plebiscite on new zoning rules
Six city councillors will put forward a notice of motion on Tuesday calling for Calgary to hold a plebiscite around potential zoning changes.
-
Higher cost estimates could spur change for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
According to an update on Tuesday about Calgary's Green Line project, there are a number of design possibilities on the table because of higher costs faced by the monumental infrastructure project.
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Edmonton
-
EPS releases video of 'encampment cave' in Edmonton River Valley
Edmonton police have released video of a cave found by Alberta Sheriffs in the river valley that was being used for shelter.
-
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, but the melt continues
Warm air continues to dominate the weather picture throughout the week.
Regina
-
'An amazing feeling': Sask. community comes together in hockey night fundraiser for boy battling cancer
The family of Brantley Lamb is praising their hometown of Wynyard, Sask. after community members came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the young hockey fan's battle against cancer.
-
Sask. legislature members spar over impasse with teachers
Debate over a labour dispute between Saskatchewan teachers and the province heated up in the legislature Monday, with the Opposition demanding the government get a deal done.
-
Sask. says recent snowfall could be enough to improve very low spring runoff conditions
The recent snowstorm that hit much of central and southern Saskatchewan may have dumped enough snow to improve very low spring runoff conditions, according to the province.
Saskatoon
-
A new threat emerges on Saskatoon roads as the snow melts: potholes
Pothole season has quickly arrived and it looks like there may be some grey area when it comes to who’s footing the bill for damage caused by road issues.
-
Man charged with second degree murder after death in Melfort, Sask.
A 35-year-old man Melfort man is facing a charge of second degree murder following a fatal altercation at a business in the community.
-
Sask. legislature members spar over impasse with teachers
Debate over a labour dispute between Saskatchewan teachers and the province heated up in the legislature Monday, with the Opposition demanding the government get a deal done.
Vancouver
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
B.C. farm that can grow softball-sized peaches will rely on vegetables this year
B.C. Fruit Growers' Association's president says he expects harvests for peaches, apricots, nectarines and plums to be down at least 90 per cent.
-
More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.