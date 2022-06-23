Huntsville crash sends two people to hospital

OPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.

According to opp, the two-vehicle collision happened just after 8 p.m. Involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Emergency responders say both drivers were sent to hospital, adding that the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries while the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.

Centre Street North between West Road and Dairy Lane is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.