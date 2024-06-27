Huntsville backs MAHC health care plans despite residents' concerns

Despite growing opposition from many residents, Huntsville is strengthening its support for plans to revamp health care in Muskoka.

On Wednesday, Huntsville's mayor and town council reaffirmed their support for the controversial redevelopment plan after receiving an update from the CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC).

"We are confident that, along with the input received during the public consultation process, our communities will receive the high-quality health care that Muskoka needs," said Mayor Nancy Alcock.

Alcock emphasized the town's role in the planning process. "From the very beginning, we have been actively involved in this project. The ongoing community consultation that has taken place is imperative to get health care right in our region."

The plan involves creating two separate hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville, with various services divided between the two, which has unnerved many residents.

The proposed plan includes shifting the Bracebridge site from 67 inpatient beds to 36, including 32 medical/surgical, one obstetrics, and four ICU beds.

The Huntsville site would jump from 56 inpatient beds to 121, including 58 medical/surgical, 37 reactivation, 14 rehabilitation, 10 ICU, and two obstetrics beds.

The plan would also see both hospital's emergency departments bolstered to 27 ER bays.

MAHC has held several community engagement sessions in Huntsville and Bracebridge outlining the proposed health care model and gathering residents' insights and feedback.

"The new regional health care model will transform health care delivery across the communities we serve, providing acute care across our region, both inside and outside the walls of our two hospital sites in Huntsville and Bracebridge," stated Cheryl Harrison, MAHC CEO.

"We have learned a lot about the necessity of robust community supports and reliable transportation, as well as the need for flexibility and the capacity to adapt as situations change," Harrison said. "While we have some work to do, we are dedicated to continuing these discussions and working together to build a health care system that truly serves everyone in Muskoka."

MAHC intends to present an updated proposal to the province later this year.

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts