BARRIE, ONT. -- Police investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Haliburton discovered the real culprit would be challenging to arrest.

Police say a hungry bear managed to break into more than 10 vehicles over a series of nights.

Police were called to the area of Kennaway and Dudley roads on Tuesday night to investigate.

The brute force of a bear caused quite a bit of damage to one vehicle, including significant interior damage, police say.

Investigators say they found the talented bear was able to open unlocked doors.

Police and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry remind residents that black bears live in most parts of Ontario and are attracted by smells.

They suggest locking vehicle doors and storing away anything that could entice a hungry bear to break in.

If a bear is spotted in your community, report it to Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327 or 705-945-7641.