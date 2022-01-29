Hundreds take the streets in Barrie protesting COVID-19 mandates

A rolling protest snaked through the streets of Barrie on Saturday protesting COVID-19 mandates.

The "Freedom Convoy" was made up of several transport trucks and about 250 vehicles filled with supporters of the nationwide rally.

"I'm so proud to be a Canadian today," said Gary "Hollywood" Robillard over the radio to the other truckers.

Holllywood and his fiancé Maureen Taylor cheered and waved throughout the rolling protest as they passed supporters.

During the convoy, the couple turned to each other and asked: "Is this really happening?" as they saw groups of people along Barrie streets holding signs in support of truckers.

When asked, "why now?" Robillard would respond," it's time to take back our freedoms," a common saying voiced and written on signs throughout the convoy.

"It's not getting better, so let's take back our freedoms because I see it slowly eroding," said Robillard.

He noted that one of those freedoms is being able to cross the border without proof of vaccination.

The Orillia couple hopes that by being involved in the "Freedom convoy," they will help reverse this policy for more than just one reason.

"I had a granddaughter last February, she will be one in February, and I haven't met her or held her," said Taylor from the passenger seat. "It is going to be the greatest day of my life."

A few trucks ahead of Hollywood and Maureen was Tyler Carr.

The local trucker and business owner told CTV News that he is vaccinated and hopes joining the nationwide freedom convoy will help push the country back to normality sooner.

"We've seen what's gone on here in the last week and truly believe Canada is coming together as a whole, and we want to be a part of that," said Carr from outside of his truck.

The freedom convoy began in part over a federal government decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border Canadian truckers, requiring those who are unvaccinated to quarantine when returning to Canada.

That was just one of many pandemic restrictions being protested in Barrie on Saturday.

"I'm a restaurant owner who lost one restaurant already and I'm fighting to keep another surviving. I'm on the verge of bankruptcy," said Stefano Agostino, an organizer of the Barrie Convoy of Support for Ottawa and the owner of P_zza.

"This is the last straw for me, and I'm fighting for all of us," he says.

Agostino told CTV News after the rolling protest that this may not be the last.

He said that if nothing is done, the convoys will continue on weekends.