Hundreds take steps in support of Alzheimer's in Simcoe County

Hundreds laced up their sneakers for a walk for Alzheimer's at the Simcoe County Museum on Sunday.

Organized by the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, 200 people attended the 24th 'Walk for Alzheimer's,' which included the half-kilometre walk along the trail at the museum.

According to Debbie Islam, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, 10,500 people living in the Simcoe County region have dementia.

"It impacts many more than just those folks," Islam says. "It impacts their families, it impacts their care partners and sadly that number is going to more than double over the next twenty years."

After three years of hosting virtual events, organizers are happy to be back in person.

"We have had two or three tough years where we've been doing virtual fundraising events, so it is thrilling to be in person again," says Debbie Islam, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County.

This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, where the funds raised will go toward those living with dementia or Alzheimer's.

Organizers hope to raise $200,000, and donations are still accepted online.

If you missed the walk, items will also be up for grabs until June 6 for the online auction.