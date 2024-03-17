Hundreds take part in Snow Valley puddle jump event

Hundreds of people were in attendance on Sunday for Snow Valley's annual puddle jump event.

The event featured its annual puddle at the end of the hill, which skiers could jump over to mark the end of the ski season.

"We fill it with our snow-making water; we put our mats from snow tubing on top of that, which makes the puddle," said John Ball, Snow Valley General Manager.

Ball says that, in most years, Snow Valley would have 100 days of skiing; however, with the mild temperatures this season, the hill is expected to close eight days ahead of schedule this year.

"It signifies the beginning of the end of the season; we make the best of it, and people have a lot of fun," said Ball.

Ball says that while temperatures are expected to be below seasonal for the second last week of March, his team plans to keep the hill open so visitors can enjoy one last visit before Easter weekend.