BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hundreds take part in Snow Valley puddle jump event

    Girl takes part in puddle jump event at Snow Valley resort in Minesing, Ont, on March 17, 2024 (CTV News Dave Sullivan) Girl takes part in puddle jump event at Snow Valley resort in Minesing, Ont, on March 17, 2024 (CTV News Dave Sullivan)
    Share

    Hundreds of people were in attendance on Sunday for Snow Valley's annual puddle jump event.

    The event featured its annual puddle at the end of the hill, which skiers could jump over to mark the end of the ski season.

    "We fill it with our snow-making water; we put our mats from snow tubing on top of that, which makes the puddle," said John Ball, Snow Valley General Manager.

    Ball says that, in most years, Snow Valley would have 100 days of skiing; however, with the mild temperatures this season, the hill is expected to close eight days ahead of schedule this year.

    "It signifies the beginning of the end of the season; we make the best of it, and people have a lot of fun," said Ball.

    Ball says that while temperatures are expected to be below seasonal for the second last week of March, his team plans to keep the hill open so visitors can enjoy one last visit before Easter weekend.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News