

CTV Barrie





More than 82 thousand Canadian’s pounded the pavement in communities across the country for the annual CIBC Run for the Cure.

The annual run was held in more than 50 different communities including Barrie and Alliston raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer research.

"Each day, 73 Canadians will hear the words 'you have breast cancer.' Today's Run was an incredible show of support for each and every one of those Canadians who will be impacted in some way by a breast cancer diagnosis,'" says Lynne Hudson, President and CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "The funds we raised are going to go a long way in helping to change the way we prevent, diagnose, treat, and live with - and beyond - breast cancer."

More than 900 people participate at the event in Barrie, raising about $180, 000.

The event raised an estimated $16.2 million nation-wide.