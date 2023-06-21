Hundreds of students experience Indigenous Peoples Day in Midland

The unwavering spirit of Indigenous Peoples was on full display Wednesday as thousands gathered to celebrate and reflect across Simcoe County, honouring Canada's First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

"This is one way of acknowledging our presence and our enduring presence on this land," said Jeff Monague, pow wow head veteran and member of Beausoleil First Nation.

Monague led the flag carriers and dancers alongside the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre eagle staff, proudly expressing their culture.

"It's a good day for everyone to be able to come together in good spirit and a good way, and that's what we're trying to show, is that we're good people, always have been, and we're welcoming," Monague added. Hundreds of students attend the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre pow wow in Midland, Ont., on June 21, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)Hundreds of students from local schools attended the ceremonies, learning about life hundreds of years ago.

"The things we've seen are really cool. Like the animal skin and the houses," said Collingwood student Tilly Ricci. Students learning about Indigenous culture at Saint-Marie among the Hurons in Midland, Ont., on Wed., June 21, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)"It's really important in this era of Truth and Reconciliation to learn about First Nations and Métis culture firsthand from the source," noted Mikaela Lefaive, Saint Marie Among the Hurons marketing coordinator.

Roughly 2,000 children learned to make corn husk dolls and work with clay while listening to traditional hand drumming and music. Students learning about Indigenous culture at Saint-Marie among the Hurons in Midland, Ont., on Wed., June 21, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Saint-Marie Among the Hurons honours Indigenous History Month again this weekend with guided tours.

The Beausoleil First Nation will hold its traditional pow wow on Christian Island the weekend of July 1.