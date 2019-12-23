BARRIE -- A sea of Santas sleighed the slopes at Blue Mountain on Monday for the resort's first-ever Santa Ski event.

Skiers and riders were invited to kick-off the Christmas holidays by dressing up as the big man in red to receive a free eight-hour lift ticket with pre-registration.

"Our hope is that the trails at Blue are full of red Santa suits," said Ashley Amis, manager of recreation marketing.

"The holidays are a busy time for everyone around the resort. We want to kick-off the start to the season with a new fun event for local and visiting guests," she added.

Over 700 folks registered for the event, one Santa travelled all the way from North Carolina to enjoy the holiday cheer.

"We love it. We have come here every Christmas. It's a tradition for us. We have probably come up for the last six or seven years," said skier Alvin Bryant. "It's a great family atmosphere here."

Even some of Santa's elves made the trip and enjoyed the sunny skies Mother Nature provided in Collingwood.

'It's just a fun, friendly activity to do. We all got some time off and came out to have some fun. We figured might as well dress up for a free day," one skier remarked.

Although this was the first event of its kind, the staff at Blue Mountain say they expect it to become an annual tradition.