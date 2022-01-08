Hundreds of Hydro One customers without power in Christian Island, Ont. and Cedar Point

More than 400 Hydro One customers are without power in the Christian Island, Ont. and Cedar Point areas.

Those impacted the most reside just southwest of Douglas Lake, where 379 people are affected. The power outage is due to crews repairing equipment, according to the Hydro One website.

East of Douglas Lake, 47 customers are also without power as crews repair equipment.

Less than 20 customers are affected in Cedar Point.

All power in the affected areas is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday.