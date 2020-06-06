BARRIE -- Hundreds of people gathered at Barrie City Hall in solidarity for a Black Lives Matter march through the downtown to Meridian Place to take a stand against racism.

Many in attendance with signs in hand chanting powerful messages in unison, including, "change is coming; this is a revolution," and "freedom comes when there is no fear."

Saturday's march was the second anti-Black racism protest in Barrie this week. On Thursday, more than a thousand people marched peacefully from city hall to Meridian Place in a protest dubbed "Justice for Black Lives".

Maryse Soleil, with Black Lives Matter and one of Saturday's marchers, urges people to stand up against racism, and not be afraid to talk about the issue in their communities.

"If you see racism in your neighbourhood, please call it out say something," says Soleil. "If you are silent, you are complaisant, and we can't have freedom in a system of fear."

Both protests in Barrie were in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died after the Minneapolis police officer arresting him, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck while Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder.

"That was a blatant murder," says protester Jordan Ford, "that was a murder in broad daylight, and the only reason he did that murder is because he through could get away with it because he had a badge on."

Meanwhile, Bradford's cultural centre was the site of another Black Lives Matter protest Saturday in what organizers call a peaceful gathering.

"We are just here to send a message," says Cheral Dean with Black Lives Matter, "it's all about peace and love, unity and love, so we are just sending a peaceful message, and we are doing it a peaceful way demanding justice."