Hundreds line up for Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Barrie

Hundreds of people lined up outside the new Chick-Fil-A in Barrie's north end on Thursday for its grand opening.

The new location on Bayfield Street near Livingstone Street employs roughly 100 people and is the first stand-alone franchise in Simcoe County.

The restaurant has a unique approach to its drive-thru experience to keep the line moving faster than the traditional speaker box drive-thru.

At Chick-Fil-A, customers in the drive-thru are greeted by a team member who walks the line taking orders on a tablet while another member follows, taking payment.

Team members take orders in the drive-thru at Chick-Fil-A in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., March 9, 2023. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)

The Barrie establishment will donate excess food to the Busby Centre as part of a 'Shared Table' initiative.

Chick-Fil-A operates more than 2,800 locations across North America.