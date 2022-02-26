Hundreds in Gravenhurst for pond hockey tournament
Hundreds of hockey players from around the country have converged in Gravenhurst for the return of a popular tournament.
After being cancelled last year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, On the Pond's North American Cup returned to Gravenhurst. The annual event brings hundreds of hockey players of all ages and genders to the town, competing throughout the weekend.
"It's felt like a really long two years, and I can't express enough how great it feels for this," says organizer Rob Carleton. "This is Canada, and we've got players from all over Canada here this weekend, and it almost feels like life is normal again for the first time in two years."
More than 700 players are competing across 22 different rinks through the weekend-long tournament. Carleton says crews have been preparing the ice for weeks.
"As far as the ice crew who have a very important job, they start three weeks out," Carleton says. " The snow we've had, the rain we've had, how they pulled it off this year, I don't know, but they did, and it's the best ice we've ever had."
This marks the 16th year for the popular pond hockey tournament. After last year's cancellation, Carleton says it's good to be back.
"They play for pride, they play for the North American Cup, they play for the prizes for Fireball and Molson Coolers, but at the end of the day, they are here to have a lot of fun and get away for the weekend," says Carleton.
For more information, click here.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow on Saturday, including kicking key Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
Live updates: EU ministers to weigh more sanctions on Russia
The European Union's top diplomat says he's calling an urgent meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on Sunday to weigh yet more measures against Russia as it wages its military campaign in Ukraine.
Western allies to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
Canada, the United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Sanctions and weapons: What can the West do to stop Russia's attack on Ukraine?
As Ukrainians continue to defend their country against Russian attacks, some say western sanctions may help in the long term, but more can be done right now.
Ukrainian forces attempt to remove unexploded missile in Kharkiv street
Ukrainian forces worked to remove unexploded ordinance on Friday from a residential area in the country's northeast following a Russian attack.
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime. 'Open Wide' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Russian official issues stark threats to the West
Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.
Path to war in Ukraine was laid in months of plans, warnings
Russia unleashed a broader, larger invasion than almost anyone had predicted. And Ukraine, at least by U.S. and other Western accounts, has put up a more tenacious fight than many thought possible against the neighbouring superpower.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
Montreal
-
Quebec conductor steps in after Putin supporter booted last-minute from Carnegie Hall
Montreal-born maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin has agreed to a last-minute substitution at New York's Carnegie Hall this weekend, taking over after a Putin-supporting conductor was turfed.
-
Quebec reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 53
As Quebec gets set to lift its telework order for office staff, the province reported 53 fewer hospitalizations on Saturday and a drop by five in ICU numbers.
-
'Extremely frustrating': expectant parents say doulas should be able to join them in MUHC birthing centre
Some expectant parents are frustrated to learn their doulas can't accompany them to the MUHC birthing centre due to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Anti-mandate demonstration marches to Parliament Hill one week after removal of convoy protesters
Demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 mandates have returned to Ottawa, though in smaller numbers and notably without any heavy vehicles, for a march on Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
-
'It’s devastating': Ukrainians in Canada help families in war zone
Ukrainians in Canada are doing everything they can to help their families overseas as they flee in desperation or go into hiding in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
-
'We’re all going through our personal hell,' demonstrators gather in Toronto to support Ukraine
As tens of thousands of people flee Ukraine in the wake of a Russian invasion, a group of people in Toronto rallied outside of the U.S. consulate calling for more support.
-
Hamilton woman attempted to hire someone to murder a man: police
A Hamilton woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man she knows.
Kitchener
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.
-
Ukraine solidarity rally held in Kitchener's Victoria Park
A solidarity rally was the latest show of support for Ukraine from the Kitchener community.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
London
-
'There is epidemic here'; Over $20k raised for homeless youth programs in St. Thomas, Ont.
With a drive down Talbot St. in St. Thomas, Ont., it is easy to see adults who are experiencing homelessness.
-
London police close several downtown streets due to convoy
A number of downtown London streets are currently closed.
-
Rally to support Ukraine to be held in London Sunday
A rally Sunday afternoon in London will support Ukrainians impacted by war.
Northern Ontario
-
Emerald Ash Borer survives through -50 C temperatures
A study conducted in part by two Sault Ste. Marie scientists, indicates invasive species can withstand cold weather that exceeds some of the harshest seen in Canada. Fiule Photo
-
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
-
Sault Ste. Marie mayor responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mayor Christian Provenzano took to social media Feb 26 posting three tweets on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. (Photo by Christian D'Avino/CTV Northern Ontario )
Windsor
-
'I am hitting a wall': lack of funding threatens future of Leamington Lodge
Vickie Sears has lived at Leamington Lodge since last June, but if things don’t change, she and others may need to find a new place to stay.
-
Four intersecting roads along Huron Church Road remain closed
Windsor police have reopened another intersection along Huron Church Road, nearly two weeks after a protest leading up the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Windsor Express play first game at WFCU Centre since pandemic started
The Windsor Express are ready to hit the court for their first home game at the WFCU Centre since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost two years ago.
Calgary
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Calgary's mandatory masking bylaw to end on Tuesday
Calgarians will no longer need to wear medical masks in indoor public places now that the province has announced it is entering Stage 2 of its reopening plan.
-
Russia flight bans in Europe increasing uncertainty for travellers
Canadians planning to travel to or from Russia could soon be forced to divert their plans after several European countries shut their airspace to Russian carriers in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow on Saturday, including kicking key Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
Vancouver
-
'Stand with Ukraine': Rally at Vancouver Art Gallery draws large crowd
A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show support for the Ukrainian people.
-
Here's where eligible people can pick up their free COVID-19 rapid tests in B.C.
The B.C. government expects to receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid test kits by the end of March, and has turned to the province's pharmacists to help distribute them to the general public.
-
Security guard suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in assault at UBC Okanagan, police say
A security guard at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault Saturday morning, according to local Mounties.