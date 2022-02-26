Hundreds in Gravenhurst for pond hockey tournament

Hundreds of hockey players from around the country have converged in Gravenhurst for the return of a popular tournament.

After being cancelled last year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, On the Pond's North American Cup returned to Gravenhurst. The annual event brings hundreds of hockey players of all ages and genders to the town, competing throughout the weekend.

"It's felt like a really long two years, and I can't express enough how great it feels for this," says organizer Rob Carleton. "This is Canada, and we've got players from all over Canada here this weekend, and it almost feels like life is normal again for the first time in two years."

More than 700 players are competing across 22 different rinks through the weekend-long tournament. Carleton says crews have been preparing the ice for weeks.

"As far as the ice crew who have a very important job, they start three weeks out," Carleton says. " The snow we've had, the rain we've had, how they pulled it off this year, I don't know, but they did, and it's the best ice we've ever had."

This marks the 16th year for the popular pond hockey tournament. After last year's cancellation, Carleton says it's good to be back.

"They play for pride, they play for the North American Cup, they play for the prizes for Fireball and Molson Coolers, but at the end of the day, they are here to have a lot of fun and get away for the weekend," says Carleton.

