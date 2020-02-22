BARRIE -- A group of people gathered in Orillia on Saturday to take part in a walk for human trafficking victims in our region and around the world.

In honour of the 3rd annual human trafficking awareness day in Ontario, the walk was a chance for organizers to shed light on the shocking numbers associated with the crime.

“For me it hits really close to home because I am actually a victim of trafficking,” says organizer Krystal Brooks. “There’s a huge misconception on how human trafficking happens and who it affects but the fact is it can happen in any way and it can happen to anybody.”

This was the first time a walk of this kind was held in Orillia.