A place of refuge in Midland is opening its doors and offering a safe space for victims of human trafficking.

The finishing touches are being put on the transitional residence that will welcome five women in the next few weeks.

"They typically have experienced a huge amount of trauma, so they are typically in very much, a fight or flight kind of mode," Kathy Willis says.

Huronia Transition Homes held its grand opening on Wednesday, and referrals have already started pouring in from across Ontario. This is one of the only safe havens of its kind in the province.

Over the past three years, Huronia Transition Homes human trafficking division has helped more than 40 women.

Each of the five bedrooms in the home has an electronic lock to ensure the women feel safe.

Residents will typically stay up to one year and will receive support for addiction, career counselling, and mental health.

Huronia Transition Homes is funded with help from all four levels of government.