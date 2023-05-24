Human trafficking investigation in Simcoe County, GTA results in 4 arrests

Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.

Project Foxtrot was launched in mid-February after police say officers received information of suspected labour trafficking involving exploiting foreign nationals from Mexico.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the three victims were expected to work at various recycling facilities in Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Red Deer in Alberta, and Levis in Quebec.

Police say the victims, three men between 27 and 42 years old, were housed in the basement of one of the accused in Tottenham, Ont., and several short-term rentals across the country.

They add the accommodations were paid for out of the victims' wages, which was less than promised.

Officers arrested and charged two Simcoe County residents, Francisco Eluid Antionio-Olvera, 33, and Floriberta Sarmiento, 27.

Two others, Miroslaw Blachuta, 72, of Etobicoke, and Mikhael Akin, 53, of Halton, are also charged in the human trafficking investigation.

"Project Foxtrot demonstrates the exploitation of human trafficking victims in plain sight and the necessity of the IJFS (Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy) and its partners to help unmask this crime. It serves as a stark reminder that human trafficking remains a largely clandestine and complex crime that easily goes unnoticed.

We must come together to educate ourselves, recognize the signs, empower survivors and provide hope to victims to combat this hidden threat. We cannot fight this alone," stated OPP Det. Insp. Jordan Whitesell.

The OPP says members from various police services, including Barrie, Kingston, Ottawa, Sudbury, Quebec, and York Region, support the investigation, along with the Canadian Border Services Agency and the Ministry of Labour.