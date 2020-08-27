Advertisement
Human trafficking charges laid in Orillia
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:53PM EDT
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 25-year-old man arrested in Orillia faces human trafficking charges.
Ontario Provincial Police were at a hotel for a separate call when they were informed about a woman in "emotional distress."
Soon after speaking with her, officers arrested the suspect.
The man, from North York, was remanded into custody with a future court date.