Provincial police have launched two homicide investigations a week after human remains were found in a small community east of Minden.

Over the weekend, the OPP said the human remains found in Highlands East Township on Jan. 21 belonged to two people from St. Catharines.

The pair has been identified as 35-year-old Deidra Ann Smith and 34-year-old Ghislain [Justin] Robichaud.

Provincial police are referring to their deaths as a double homicide. Investigators haven’t said where they were killed or when.

The human remains were discovered in the area of Glamor Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.