BARRIE -- Human remains have been found in Oro-Medonte, launching a police investigation.

Orillia provincial police were called to a remote location near the area of Highway 400 and Highway 93 on Wednesday with reports a motorist found the remains.

Several police units, including the OPP Crime Unit, the forensic team and the K9 unit, are assisting the coroner with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.