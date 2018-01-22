Featured
Human remains found in Highlands East Township
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 2:22PM EST
Human remains have been found in a small community east of Minden.
The OPP say the remains were found on Sunday afternoon in the area of Glamor Lake Road in Highlands East Township.
Police aren’t saying how the remains were found or who they may belong to.
The OPP criminal investigations branch has taken over the case.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.