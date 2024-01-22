BARRIE
Barrie

    • Human remains found in Adjala-Tosorontio believed to be missing Alliston man

    An Alliston man who mysteriously disappeared over a week ago is believed to be dead after provincial police discovered a body over the weekend.

    Provincial police say officers found human remains in Adjala-Tosorontio on Sunday night in the area of the 25th Sideroad.

    While police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, William Schernhammer's mother, Rachelle Schernhammer, told CTV News investigators notified her about the discovery on Sunday.

    William went missing on Jan. 12 sometime after midnight.

    His family said he had been captured on surveillance camera at a gas station on Victoria Street in Alliston after telling his girlfriend he was going to pick up cigarettes.

    His mother told CTV News last week he had gotten into a car with his friend, and they parted ways when he got out to walk home at the Albert and Ontario Streets intersection.

    A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday at the gas station where Schernhammer was last seen.

    Following the news of his death, William's mother commented on the incredible support from the community.

    "I prayed for kindness in a hard world, and I got far more than I could have ever asked for.

    My prayers for William weren't answered the way I had hoped. I prayed my son William be found. My prayer was answered. I prayed my son William find peace. He now has peace. I prayed to find my son William because he was lost, and now my son has been found," she added. "Rest gently, my sweet baby boy."

    An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

    A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Schernhammer family.

