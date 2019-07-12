

CTV Barrie





Human remains that were discovered in Meaford in November 2017 have been identified as a 65-year-old man who went missing six years earlier.

Police say the DNA from the remains that were found on the shoreline of Georgian Beach Road North matched that of John Patterson.

Patterson went missing from the Meaford area in November 2011.

The OPP later found his van in the area of Kiowana Beach, north of Meaford.

Police say foul play is not suspected.