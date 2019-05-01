Featured
Human remains found following house fire
Police tape at the scene of a fire on May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Human remains were discovered following a house fire in Kawartha Lakes.
Officials responded to calls of a garage fire on Sunday around 10:15 p.m. at the Kirkfield residence.
OPP arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
The following day, officials found the deceased. The remains have been sent for a post mortem.
The investigation is ongoing.