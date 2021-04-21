BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Huntsville say an individual reported finding human remains in the woods near Millar Hill Road.

Police have the area blocked off as officers with the Muskoka Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit investigate.

According to the OPP, the call came in about the discovery on Monday morning.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.