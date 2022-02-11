'Huge positive step,' Extracurricular activities resume at Simcoe Muskoka schools

Staff and students in Simcoe Muskoka welcome the return to extracurriculars after the province announced on Thursday that high-contact sports and other activities could resume in Ontario schools.

"Sports and just being active in general is a big outlet for me to relieve my stress and reset," said Daryan Chadwick, a Grade 12 student at St. Peter's Catholic Secondary School.

The province temporarily paused extracurricular activities when students returned to in-person learning in January amid soaring COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The Ontario government's announcement this week also means the return of things like choir and band.

"It's a great experience, and community is great. Going to meets and stuff with people from my school it's really fun," said Ethan Eiselt-Rolfe, a Grade 11 student at St. Peter's Catholic Secondary School.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) said it's great news for both staff and students, especially when it comes to mental health.

"We know how positive school sport can be for our mental health, so we are really glad our students will be back practicing," said Jayme Davis, the athletic program lead with SMCDSB.

The Catholic and public boards said volleyball games would resume next week.

High contact sports, including hockey, basketball and wrestling, will follow the week after.

"Returning to competition is a huge positive step. They get to finish their regular seasons and compete for GBSSA championships, which are our local championships. They are really excited for that," said Josh Morgan, the athletics coordinator with the Simcoe County District School Board.

According to the province, students will still have to wear masks while on school grounds but can remove them while playing instruments and sports.

Students agreed it's a small price to pay to get off the sidelines and into the game.

"It's just great to connect with friends I don't usually see in school and see others from other schools and play against them. It's just a nice community to get back into," said Chadwick.