Howl-o-ween pack walk helps support local pet food bank

Some of the region's best-dressed four-legged friends were in Innisfil on Sunday for the first-ever Howl-o-ween pack walk to support pets across Simcoe County.

Walking alongside their owners for the nearly 2 km walk, each dog wore their best Halloween costumes as they walked through Innisfil's streets.

The walk was organized to help raise funds for the South Simcoe Pet Food Bank, which is in urgent need of pet food.

A costume contest immediately followed the walk, with the top three dogs getting their prize pack.