How your spring cleaning can help survivors of human trafficking

It's that time of year when many dig deep into their closets and tackle some spring cleaning, and this year, provincial police encourage donating those items to help women and children in the community.

The OPP asks for new and gently used purses and bags to be donated to women and children impacted by domestic abuse, human trafficking and homelessness.

"Let's work together to support our local women's shelters," said OPP Det. Sgt. Tanya Tremble, Abuse Issues/Mental Health Coordinator.

Donations of these essential items are also "greatly appreciated:"

Baby food, baby formula, and diapers are in high demand

All newborn and baby supplies

Feminine hygiene products

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant

Lip balm, lipstick, mascara

Soap, shampoo, conditioner

Manicure sets

Hairbrushes

Notepads, notebooks, pens

Gift cards for grocery stores

Local OPP detachments will accept donations until April 29.