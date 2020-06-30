BARRIE, ONT. -- This Canada Day is like no other in the country's 153-year history.

While limits on social gatherings and concerns around physical distancing make the typical July 1 bash impossible, Barrie is still finding ways to celebrate.

The city of Barrie has lined up a series of online events featuring local talent. There's also a chance to connect with Canadians across the country.

10 a.m. Family activities like storytime, science experiments, crafts with performances by dancers and buskers

Family activities like storytime, science experiments, crafts with performances by dancers and buskers 1 p.m. Join Canadians across the country for a showcase of our cultural diversity, sporting excellence, and Indigenous culture and languages. There will also be an acknowledgment of frontline workers.

Join Canadians across the country for a showcase of our cultural diversity, sporting excellence, and Indigenous culture and languages. There will also be an acknowledgment of frontline workers. 4 p.m . Campfire sessions with performances by Pure Country 106 host and artist Jason McCoy, the Washboard Union and other local talent

. Campfire sessions with performances by Pure Country 106 host and artist Jason McCoy, the Washboard Union and other local talent 7 p.m. Join the Oh Canada Community Chorus, by wearing red and white and singing our national anthem from your front yard

Join the Oh Canada Community Chorus, by wearing red and white and singing our national anthem from your front yard 8 p.m. Performers from coast to coast collaborate ahead of a montage of Canada Day fireworks from years past

Performers from coast to coast collaborate ahead of a montage of Canada Day fireworks from years past 9:30 p.m.Virtual firework experience using augmented reality. Commander Chris Hadfield will lead the final countdown

You can find out how to link to all of the city's events by clicking here.

If you want to celebrate away from a screen, the Ontario government is offering free access to provincial parks on July 1. Capacity will be limited to prevent overcrowding at the most popular parks.

MP Doug Shipley is hosting a drive-through Canada Day party at Royal Canadian Legion Branch on St. Vincent st near Cundles Rd E. Shipley plans to hand out cupcakes, colouring books and paper flags 11 a.m.-2 p.m.