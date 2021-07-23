BARRIE, ONT. -- The annual Orange Door Campaign is underway at the Home Depot location in Orillia until August 1.

One-hundred per cent of the money raised from in-store or online donations goes directly to the Orilla Youth Centre.

The campaign began in 2014 and has been a tremendous fundraiser, said Orillia Youth Centre Director Kevin Gangloff, raising over $80,000 for the Front Street facility.

According to Statistics Canada, one in 10 Canadian youth have witnessed violence in their home and one in five experience homelessness.

Gangloff said the Orange Door represents the door to opening opportunities for youth.

Find out more about the Orange Door Campaign here.