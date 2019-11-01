It's time to fall back. Daylight Saving time comes to an end on November 3 at 2 a.m. with the clocks turning back by one hour as we fall back to standard time.

Some celebrate the extra hour of sleep that the end of Daylight Saving brings.

But it's likely parents of young children won't be doing any celebrating, because that so-called extra hour of sleep means nothing to little people who rely on schedules, routines and structure.

Experts like Ann Douglas, author of numerous parenting books, has said that even a one-hour shift in routine can equate to sleeplessness and crankiness for toddlers and young kids.

According to Douglas, it can take children up to a week or two to adjust to the time change.

The quickest way to help a child adapt to the new schedule is with the help of Mother Nature, Douglas suggested in a 2011 interview with CTV News. "The best thing you can do is get your kids outside first thing in the morning so they can benefit from the daylight."

Daylight Saving Time happens every year on the first Sunday in November.

Officials say it's also an excellent time to replace the batteries in fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors - and change the furnace filter.

Daylight Saving Time will resume in the spring, as it does every year, as we start to see the daylight hours extend.

Most Canadian provinces observe daylight saving time, but Saskatchewan decided to not follow the herd and uses standard time year round. British Columbia recently introduced legislation to end the time change altogether, and stick to permanent daylight saving time.

- With files from Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto