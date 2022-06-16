How a new truck with help Gravenhurst fight fires at new heights

The challenge of fighting fires at new heights has become a lot easier in Gravenhurst, thanks to a new truck.

With a price tag of $ 2 million, the new aerial fire truck can reach 100 feet in the air to rescue victims of fires and emergencies across the region.

To honour a global tradition, the nearly 40 tons of metal will be pushed up a steep incline into its new station.

Historically, when horses – the original engines of fire wagons – couldn't back up fire apparatus, firefighters had to 'push-in' the fire trucks.

Nowadays, it's an honour to push in a new fire truck to its new station when it arrives, said Gravenhurst's Fire Chief Jared Cayley.

"It's tradition. It's done all over the world," said Cayley.

The learning curve for the firefighters to drive the aerial truck is arduous, said Cayley, adding emergency systems had to be upgraded to accommodate the new vehicle's technical capabilities.

"Every firefighter has to go through a couple of hours of training just to ride on it," he said.

Drivers of the new firetruck – called Tower 1 – must take a specifically designed training course before they're allowed behind the wheel.

"The addition of this truck to our fleet will incredibly strengthen and expand the fire department's ability to protect life and property in Gravenhurst. Its function and capabilities will aid our firefighters in providing the best possible service to our community. It is an incredible public safety investment made by the Town of Gravenhurst," said Cayley.

Tower 1 will be presented and pushed into the station via First Street during an open house at 6:30 p.m. on Thurs., June 23.