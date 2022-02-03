Housing challenges remain an issue as Muskoka's employment rate rises

Employment rates in Muskoka are on the rise, but the region's employers say the most significant challenge is attracting workers to the area.

"We need to improve the housing situation so we can bring in skilled workers that want to be here," said Norah Fountain, Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Fountain said employment rates in Muskoka are better than the provincial average, according to Ontario's Economic Report, but noted that the region's employers, including small businesses, find it difficult to attract workers because of a lack of housing.

"A lot of our businesses are prepared to grow. They've changed what they do. They've pivoted, but we still need that staff because a lot of money is being left on the table."

The report surveyed businesses from chambers of commerce across Ontario and found 93 per cent of Muskoka businesses value investing more in employees - to bring them in and ensure they stay.

"People are really appreciating their employees. I think we're going to see a real shift in a lot of the ways things are done," Fountain said.

Downtown Collingwood Business Improvement Area general manager Susan Nicholson said people are gradually heading back to work.

"We have a very competitive job market here."

"I posted a job, and we've had tons of interest; and qualified people, local people," said Linda Sloat, owner of The Curly Willow.

Sloat said she knows many businesses are struggling, including other restaurants. However, she added that "we know a lot of restaurants in town with the same local support that are thriving."

Patty Harper said she's grateful to be working again.

"I have not been working throughout, and I really missed it, and I know of many people who have struggled," the server said.

"I honestly [hope] that we don't have any more lockdowns. Like, I hope everyone can keep their jobs, not be at home," server Lara Cserti said.

There is optimism at Collingwood's Business and Economic Development Center. They hope to go ahead with planning a series of downtown festivals and events into the fall, starting with the Farmer's Market during the May long weekend.