Housing a top priority for Parry Sound - Muskoka candidates

Bracebridge, Ont. -

The riding of Parry Sound - Muskoka has been a Conservative stronghold as candidates make a final effort to sway voters in the last days before election night.

Many of the candidates are focused on housing as they contend for a seat in Ottawa.

"It's a crisis. It's a crisis here, and it has been for quite some time," said incumbent conservative candidate Scott Aitchison.

Aitchison is the former mayor of Huntsville and won the riding in 2019 with 41.9 per cent of the vote.

Green Party candidate Marc Mantha said he's been working 18 hour days to prepare for Sept. 20. "As long as I get six hours sleep, I seem to be doing okay."

Mantha added that housing "is absolutely huge."

Jovanie Nicolyishakiye has plans to paint the riding red with the expectation it may be an uphill battle. "It's going to be really working very hard, visiting many, many people and encouraging them to go vote."

Meanwhile, Gravenhurst resident Heather Hay hopes to make up for lost time after entering the race late. The NDP candidate said she's taking the time to listen to her constituents. "Locally, that biggest issue is housing a poverty."

The ballot will also include PPC candidate Jim Tole, a retired high school teacher, and Independent candidate Daniel Predie Jr.

There are 232 polling stations across Parry Sound - Muskoka. Voters will have until 9:30 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 20, to cast their ballots.