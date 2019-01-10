

The Canadian Press





A 27-year-old house cleaner has been charged after allegedly stealing jewelry from her client's home in Vaughan.

Police say the theft was reported in October 2018, with the client saying more than 25-thousand dollars in jewelry had been stolen.

Investigators say the woman was hired through a cleaning service and working in York Region, Vaughan and Toronto.

Police say she was arrested last week and they believe there may be other victims.