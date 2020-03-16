House under construction gutted by 'suspicious' fire
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 5:54PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:37PM EDT
BARRIE -- The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating a suspicious fire that gutted a house under construction in Barrie.
Thick plums of smoke swelled into the sky from the structure on Bishop Drive on Monday afternoon.
More than 20 firefighters and five trucks battled the blaze. Crews remained at the scene long after the fire was contained to douse hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.