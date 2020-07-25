BARRIE, ONT. -- Officials now say a fire that ripped through the roofline of a home near Rosemont was accidental.

Firefighters were called to an address on 5th Line East, north of Highway 89 Saturday afternoon. Within minutes, the fire was under control.

The couple that lives in the home managed to escape without injury.

Flames are thought to have sparked in the attic. Officials are not disclosing how they believe the fire started.

Damage to the home is pegged at $200,000-$300,000.