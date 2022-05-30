House fire near Barrie Public Library
An old house across from the Barrie Public Library caught fire Monday.
Barrie firefighters were alerted to a large amount of smoke coming from a building that’s being demolished at the corner of Worsley and Owen streets, said Carrie Clark, deputy chief of communications, prevention and education.
"We’re just on scene – there’s heavy smoke coming through the roof," Clark said shortly before 7 a.m.
Four units responded to the alarm and remained on scene during the early morning to ensure the fire was extinguished.
No cause has yet been determined.
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains, 14 bodies recovered
The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside and 14 of the 22 people on board were confirmed dead, the army said.
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her.
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
Sidhu Moose Wala's death investigation: 'no culprit will be spared'
Indian police are investigating the killing of a popular Punjabi rapper, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music, a day after he was fatally shot, officials said Monday.
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as the mayor told The Associated Press that Russian troops have entered, power and communications have been cut and 'the city has been completely ruined.'
Atlantic
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
'We couldn’t survive before, we cannot survive now': N.B. disability advocates call on government for help
Shelley Petit says she’s getting emails every day from people with disabilities across New Brunswick, sharing their daily struggles with what it’s like trying to live off their disability benefits.
'Trying to budget for fuel has been crazy': High costs impact N.S. farmers
Farmers know uncertainty comes with the profession — with acres exposed to potential storms or droughts. But this season, the weather isn't the worry, it's the cost of fertilizer and fuel.
Montreal
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
Cinemas Guzzo CEO concerned French-language law will exacerbate labour shortage
Cinemas Guzzo CEO Vince Guzzo is concerned that Quebec's Bill 96 will further exacerbate the labour shortage he is seeing in his restaurants.
Small protest voices concerns over Quebec French-language reforms
Several dozen protesters were in Montreal's NDG borough on Sunday demonstrating against Quebec's Bill-96.
Ottawa
BREAKING | Electricity restored to Ottawa's 'bulk power grid', Hydro Ottawa says
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 9,000 Hydro Ottawa customers across the city remained without power nine days after the storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h.
Chance of showers in the morning, then get ready for some heat
Chance of showers in the morning, then get ready for some heat
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro crews are now focusing on "smaller pockets" of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the "bulk power" grid on Sunday.
Toronto
Ontario political leaders crisscross province as they enter election home stretch
The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are fanning out across the province today as they enter the final stretch of the election campaign.
Toronto under special weather statement for ‘first heat event of the season’
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
Kitchener
Special weather statement issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
London
Special weather statement in effect
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region
Northern Ontario
Windsor
Spring heatwave: Windsor-Essex gets blast of summer to start week
It’s not quite summer yet, but it will feel like it in Windsor-Essex this week as temperatures soar.
Playoff tracker: Spitfires face elimination in Western Conference final
The Windsor Spitfires are back in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
Fire crews battle blaze at recycling plant in Rocky View County
Thick, black smoke from a fire at a recycling plant just outside Calgary city limits prompted a response from area firefighters on Sunday.
Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Fire Department rotates 80 staff over 14.5 hours to put out condo fire
It took Saskatoon firefighters seven hours to get a condo fire under control and another seven-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish it.
Prince Albert police redeploy officers after two homicides in one day
Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen says he extends his condolences to those whose loved ones have been the victims of violence after two homicides in the city on Saturday.
Three CP Rail cars derail near yard in Saskatoon
Several train cars derailed near the Canadian Pacific Rail (CP Rail) Yard south of College Drive on Sunday.
Edmonton
'It will be traumatizing': Alberta family concerned about Supreme Court ruling on parole eligibility
A landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling changing parole provisions for offenders convicted of multiple first-degree murders has disappointed an Alberta family seeking closure after the deaths of a Hinton mother and toddler.
RCMP investigating Highway 16 sudden death at Jennifer Heil overpass
Mounties continue to investigate a Saturday sudden death on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.
Western Conference final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams
The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon.
Vancouver
Signing bonuses, flexibility, culture: B.C. businesses offering incentives for new employees
From offering several thousand dollars to flexible hours to a focus on workplace culture, B.C. employers are increasingly finding ways to stand out to job-seekers.
Bikers rally in support of Surrey swarming victim, family says teen still scared to leave home
A small crowd gathered at a motorcycle rally in Surrey Sunday morning to show support for a teenage girl who was brutally beaten and bullied earlier this month.
Experts weigh in as feds promise changes to Canadian gun laws
The federal government believes the time for increased measures on stopping gun violence is now, promising changes in the coming days.